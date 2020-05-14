Of America’s many issues, our general lack of interest in professional soccer isn’t really in the top five. However, it does mean that most of us miss out on the exciting drama of big soccer matches and the similarly exciting drama of big soccer conspiracies. It would be like if America were secretly run by something we all love, like hamburgers, and the rest of the world couldn’t care less about the hamburger moguls running backroom deals or killing each other over hamburger money. Anyway, this is all a preamble to say that Amazon Prime has released a trailer for El Presidente, its upcoming drama series about the 2015 “FIFA Gate” scandal—based on this trailer, the scandal involves a lot of seedy handoffs of cash-filled envelopes, letting off stress by screaming “fuck,” and… surprisingly little actual soccer. The show comes from Birdman writer Armando Bo, who is also writing and directing multiple episodes, and it stars Karla Souza from How To Get Away With Murder, Andrés Parra from Pablo Escobar: El Patrón Del Mal and Paulina Gaitán of Diablo Guardian.

Advertisement

El Presidente premieres on Amazon on June 5.