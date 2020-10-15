Jennifer Love Hewitt promoting I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998 Photo : Diane Freed ( Getty Images )

You know what we did last summer: We reported that James Wan was producing a TV reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the hit ‘90s horror movie based on a book by Lois Duncan— who famously hated the movie they made from her work. Now, this summer (we know it’s October, shut up), The Hollywood Reporter says that Amazon has given a green light to the new reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, with Preacher and Gossip Girl veteran Sara Goodman writing and producing the show. It’s being billed as a “YA horror drama,” which probably means the TV equivalent of PG-13-level scares, but who knows. Teens are into some fucked-up stuff these days, so maybe YA horror has a harder edge than artsy grown-up horror now.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer series is apparently going to be some kind of “modern take” on the original movie, which was about a group of teenagers who hit and (seemingly!) kill someone with their car one night and are then stalked by a mysterious killer who knows about the thing that they did the previous year. We’re not sure how to make that more modern, but maybe the teens kill someone with a more modern car and then get text messages about it. Maybe instead of “last summer,” the killer knows what they did in “the before times.” Get it? That’s a modern thing people say! (Amazon, we’re begging you, don’t make the “modern” twist be some kind of COVID thing. We’re sick of that. It’s lazy and depressing.)