You know what we did last summer: We reported that James Wan was producing a TV reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, the hit ‘90s horror movie based on a book by Lois Duncan—who famously hated the movie they made from her work. Now, this summer (we know it’s October, shut up), The Hollywood Reporter says that Amazon has given a green light to the new reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, with Preacher and Gossip Girl veteran Sara Goodman writing and producing the show. It’s being billed as a “YA horror drama,” which probably means the TV equivalent of PG-13-level scares, but who knows. Teens are into some fucked-up stuff these days, so maybe YA horror has a harder edge than artsy grown-up horror now.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer series is apparently going to be some kind of “modern take” on the original movie, which was about a group of teenagers who hit and (seemingly!) kill someone with their car one night and are then stalked by a mysterious killer who knows about the thing that they did the previous year. We’re not sure how to make that more modern, but maybe the teens kill someone with a more modern car and then get text messages about it. Maybe instead of “last summer,” the killer knows what they did in “the before times.” Get it? That’s a modern thing people say! (Amazon, we’re begging you, don’t make the “modern” twist be some kind of COVID thing. We’re sick of that. It’s lazy and depressing.)