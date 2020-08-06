Amazon picks up Abbi Jacobson's A League Of Their Own TV series

Abbi Jacobson Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Back in 2018, a year that feels about as distant as the actual All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, we reported that Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson and Mozart In The Jungle’s Will Graham were developing a TV adaptation/remake/whatever of Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 baseball movie A League Of Their Own. That was about all we knew at the time, but now Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Amazon has picked up the new A League Of Their Own series, with Jacobson now set to star alongside D’Arcy Carden, Chaté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delagdo, with But I’m A Cheerleader’s Jamie Babbit directing the pilot.



EW also says the show will be about a “whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the filed, both in the League and outside of it.” Those paths will also include a “deeper look at race and sexuality.” Now, does the show address whether or not there’s crying in baseball? If it does, it either has to be a huge moment—on par with Ned Stark getting beheaded—or it has to be the exact opposite and people say “there’s no crying in baseball” constantly. Maybe it could be the theme song?