Amazon is hiding a secret Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker video

Photo : Disney/Lucasfilm

There’s nothing that warms the heart like seeing two enormous corporations working together to cultivate a mutual interest in making money. It is almost Christmas, after all. Anyway, the wonderful thing we all get to enjoy today is a secret collaboration between Amazon and Disney to promote Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker and its related line of merchandise, with Variety reporting that Amazon has hidden a behind-the-scenes Star Wars video somewhere on the internet. The only way to find it is by tapping into the Force and maybe literally facing your deepest fears and anxieties in order to prepare yourself for the battle against the Dark Side.

Unless, of course, you prefer red lightsabers and would rather just take the easy route by giving in to the Dark Side right away. If that’s the way you want to do it, there are a few straightforward paths you can take to find this Star Wars video. You could go to Amazon and type “#TheRiseOfSkywalker” in the search bar, leading you to a secret landing page with the video and links where you can buy tickets to the movie and various Star Wars toys. If you have a Fire TV, you can command an Alexa device to take you to the same page by saying “the Force will be with you, always,” which is a thing from the movie. Variety says the video features Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, and J.J. Abrams talking about the film, but there’s no word on how many of their colleagues they throw under the bus this time.