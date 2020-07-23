Image : Image Comics

Amazon is formally getting into the Brian K. Vaughan business, with the streamer/online delivery company/all-consuming retail giant announcing this morning that it’s picked up a TV adaptation of Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s Image Comics series Paper Girls. Centered on a group of the titular tweens, whose efforts to pick up cash slinging newspapers in 1980s Ohio ends up crashing headlong into a bizarre battle between time travelers, the series isn’t not like Netflix’s Stranger Things, in case you were looking for a reference point. (To be fair, though, Vaughan and Chiang have a lot more on their minds than reminding everybody about how cool it was to go see Day Of The Dead at the mall.) If you want a more evocative pop culture analog, our own Caitlin Rosberg once called it “Goonies plus Now And Then trapped in H.G. Wells’ nightmares.”

Amazon first announced its interest in Paper Girls last year—a time gap that only makes our joking prediction that the show would somehow beat FX’s eternally doomed Y: The Last Man series to air feel all the more likely to come true. Now, though, the series has an official green light, just in time for the kick-off of this year’s Comic-Con@Home. There’s no word on casting of the show’s four young female leads yet, but the series does have its co-showrunners: Toy Story 4's Stephany Folsom, plus Halt And Catch Fire creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers. Vaughan (whose previous streaming experience includes the Hulu adaptation of his Marvel book Runaways) and Chiang will also executive produce.