Amazon grants Upload a second shot at life

Photo : Amazon

For a show that’s ostensibly a comedy, Greg Daniels’ new Amazon series Upload ended its first season on a decidedly dark note, full of deaths, separations, and the horrific specter of a limited data plan. (And when you’re using “data” to keep your consciousness going in a virtual reality after death, that’s actually scarier than it sounds.) Luckily, the streaming provider isn’t leaving fans of the show in the digital lurch with that shockingly nasty cliffhanger , announcing today that Upload will be back for a second season.

For the unfamiliar: The series takes place in a recognizably shitty version of the near future, one in which uploading—i.e., virtually recreating a dying person’s mind so they can live out eternity in a digital paradise t h at is still, somehow, dictated by the values of capitalist society—has become ubiquitous. Robbie Amell stars as a guy adjusting to his second shot at “life” after a car accident, while Andy Allo is the customer service “angel” he ends up falling for. The show balances pitch-black satire with some lighter romantic comedy elements—not always to great effect, although Daniels’ instincts as a satirist are still razor sharp. The series debuted its first season last week, on May 1.