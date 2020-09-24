The Boys Photo : Panagiotis Pantazidis (Amazon Studios

Amazon’s The Boys may be an edgy and satirical take on the superhero genre, but that doesn’t mean it’s above embracing the time-honored tradition of superhero franchising. The Justice League gave us the Teen Titans, the X-Men gave us the New Mutants, the Avengers gave us the Young Avengers, and now The Boys is giving us an untitled spin-off of The Boys about an exclusive college for young adult superheroes. The Boys Titans? The New The Boys? The Young The Boys? We’ll have to wait and see.

Whatever it’s called, Variety says the new show will be set at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes,” which, naturally, is run by Vought International—the evil corporation from the main show that… manages superheroes. (Saying it’s “evil” might be a spoiler, but c’mon, how many benevolent corporations are there in fiction? Or reality?) Variety adds that the spin-off is “part college show, part Hunger Games,” with “all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.” It’ll be written by Craig Rosenberg, a writer on the main series, who will also serve as showrunner.

This comes as The Boys has been an undeniable hit for Amazon, with the streaming service saying that the second season premiere was “the most-watched global launch of an Amazon original series ever.” The Boys has also already been renewed for a third season.