Amateur filmmaker reveals how you, too, can get a Jude Law cameo in your movie through a few easy steps

Screenshot : Colin Levy ( YouTube

Skywatch, a short science fiction movie/proof of concept from amateur filmmaker Colin Levy, isn’t all that different from the many other, often-very-good shorts that pop up on the internet all the time. It follows a pair of teenage drone hackers’ escalating techno-hijinks and features a bunch of nice-looking digital effects. It also sees Jude Law show up its final moments to play an ominous cyborg. Now, t hat makes it very different from the other, often-very-good shorts.

Most viewers probably wondered how Levy managed to get the actor to lend his time to the project. Now, in an apparent effort to ensure every aspiring filmmaker can get the Law cameo of their dreams, he’s made a video that outlines the few simple steps necessary to make your Young Pope fanfic’s cinematic adaptation a reality.

As it turns out, acquiring some extra star power for your film is possible even if you, like Levy, “don’t know anyone or have any money.” He describes a very straightforward process that consists of, um, writing, filming, and doing everything involved with making a short movie (including probably quitting your job and running a successful Patreon). Next, you just need to see if you “know anyone who knows anyone who personally knows” a well-known actor. In Levy’s case, this meant asking a close friend’s friend’s wife’s first-cousin, who’s engaged to Law, for a favor.



From this point onward, Levy says you have to swallow your pride in order to ask your friend’s connections for help, finish the rest of the movie to the best of your ability, hope the actor in question likes the thing in the first place, and then carefully manage the nerves and professional expectations involved with getting the cameo in question properly shot.



The only thing excluded from this is the urge we must imagine Law constantly feels since filming wrapped on A.I. to once again be cast as a robot man. A savvy filmmaker, eager to recruit this kind of talent, understands that the best way to get an actor involved with your work is to offer them a part that sort of, kind of calls back to one of their most under- appreciated performances.



[via Digg]



