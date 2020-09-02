Photo : Tommaso Boddi/WireImage ( Getty Images )

While Pretty Little Liars ran for 7 full seasons on Freeform (plus two extra, if we count single-season spinoffs Ravenswood and last year’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), it still ended with plenty of questions for viewers to mull over. For instance: Which of the liars was lil’est? Which were the most pretty? And which liar eventually took home the crown marking them as the prettiest, lil’est liar of them all?!

Luckily, the Hollywood Reboot Machine is here—ahead of schedule, even by its extremely hungry standards—to scoop up the remains of the Sara Shepard-based series, feed it into its all-consuming maw, and crap out a whole new load of content to answer these very important questions. Per THR, a Pretty Little Liars reboot series has just gone into the works at the hands of Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, rebooting the series just 3 years after it aired its finale. The new series will focus on “a new story and new characters,” so presumably the only real connective tissue will be its ongoing commitment to telling stories about deceivers who are both adorable and small.

For those who don’t remember, the original PLL focused on a group of four young friends, all attempting to live their lives in the aftermath of the disappearance of the most popular girl at their upscale suburban school. It debuted way back in 2010, back at a time when “haunted by annoying, vaguely threatening text messages” was a decent premise for a thriller, and not just a basic consequence of having a phone number during a national election. Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on whether anyone from the original series will end up being involved with the reboot, which is being produced as part of Aguirre-Sacasa’s shiny new development deal with Warner Bros.