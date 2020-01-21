Altered Carbon teaser reveals long-awaited season 2 premiere date

Image : Altered Carbon ( Netflix )

After a rather lengthy wait (in this streaming economy, anyway), Netflix has finally revealed the premiere date for the second season of Altered Carbon—February 27—via a new teaser:



Just in case you need a quick refresher: The sci-fi series, based on the classic novels by Richard K. Morgan, is set some 300 years in the future, where consciousness is now digitized and people can change their bodies (or sleeves) like they change their pants (it just costs a lot more). Anthony Mackie has taken over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs, the warrior previously played in season one by Joel Kinnaman.

Reprising their roles from the first season are Renee Elise Goldsberry (of last year’s excellent Waves) as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe (easily the MVP of season one). Joining them are Simone Missick (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and James Saito (The Terror). Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of Altered Carbon, courtesy of Netflix: