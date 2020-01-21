Altered Carbon teaser reveals long-awaited season 2 premiere date

After a rather lengthy wait (in this streaming economy, anyway), Netflix has finally revealed the premiere date for the second season of Altered Carbon—February 27—via a new teaser:
Just in case you need a quick refresher: The sci-fi series, based on the classic novels by Richard K. Morgan, is set some 300 years in the future, where consciousness is now digitized and people can change their bodies (or sleeves) like they change their pants (it just costs a lot more). Anthony Mackie has taken over the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs, the warrior previously played in season one by Joel Kinnaman.
Reprising their roles from the first season are Renee Elise Goldsberry (of last year’s excellent Waves) as Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe (easily the MVP of season one). Joining them are Simone Missick (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and James Saito (The Terror). Here’s the official synopsis for the second season of Altered Carbon, courtesy of Netflix:
Season Two of the sophisticated and compelling sci-fi drama finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?