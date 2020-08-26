Altered Carbon scrapped for parts by Netflix

Photo : Diyah Pera/Netflix

Altered Carbon, a show that fucks, will fuck no more. Deadline reports that Netflix has canceled the cyberpunk series, which saw its second season and accompanying anime film premiere to mixed reviews back in February and March, respectively .

Advertisement

Both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter say the cancellation isn’t related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the case with The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. Rather, it simply seems as if its viewership wasn’t justifying its massive cost . Altered Carbon’s first season is generally considered to be one of the most expensive in TV history, though season two showrunner Alison Schapker hinted at a tighter budget for the second outing in an interview with us earlier this year.

We found that second season, which swapped out Joel Kinnaman with the MCU’s Anthony Mackie, to be an improvement over its so-so debut. “ Everything from the intricate and stylish costumes to the lush sets and vibrant visual effects work in harmony to create exhilarating worlds,” we wrote in our review.

Advertisement

Revisit our interview with Schapker here.