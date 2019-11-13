All those A24 movies you like will premiere exclusively on Showtime

If you’re the kind of person who compiles annual lists of the year’s best films (what are you, some kind of nerd?) , chances are A24 is behind at least one or two films on your lis ts in recent years. The distribution company behind acclaimed titles like Moonlight, Green Room, and Lady Bird has just closed an output deal with Showtime, making it the exclusive home of the above films— and then some— through 2022. Additional d etails on the deal were made available in an official press release from Showtime Networks, which has acquired the rights to air new and existing A24 films via Showtime channels, OnDemand, and the network’s streaming service.



Showtime will also be the first to premiere A24's critically-acclaimed, award-winning films Moonlight, Lady Bird, Ex Machina, and Room on television. In addition to existing titles in the A24 catalogue, Showtime will debut up to 16 films annually produced by the beloved distributor, including upcoming releases like Waves, the highly-anticipated new drama from Trey Edward Shults, the filmmaker behind It Comes At Night and Krisha. The film, which has already generated awards buzz following festival premieres in Telluride and Toronto , stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sterling K. Brown, and Euphoria breakout Alexa Demie, and centers on one family’s struggle to cope with unspeakable tragedy. Other upcoming A24 theatrical releases include new films from Mike Mills (starring Joaquin Phoenix), Under The Skin director Jonathan Glazer, Joel Cohen’s new adaptation of Macbeth (starring Denzel Washington), and Janicza Bravo’s Zola (based on a Detroit woman’s 148-tweet thread that went viral and was later revealed to be fake).

Advertisement

Basically, all the movies you love and are probably going to love in the near future are coming to Showtime, so maybe it’s time to pony up for another subscription.