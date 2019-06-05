Fresh out the box, stop, look, and watch. Ready yet? Get set. This is All That... the opening credits for the newly-revived All That, to be specific. And it’s an awful lot like the old All That, which is not a complaint in the slightest. For once, our collective nostalgia hath summoned something wonderful—not to encourage it, since it’s also responsible for the soul-shattering return of New Coke. In any case, it’s nice to hear Kenan Thompson delivering that familiar intro for Nickelodeon’s revival of All That. Thompson also serves as executive producer (where does he find the time?!) on the series alongside comedian Jermaine Fowler.

As with the classic series, the new All That is a weekly sketch comedy show featuring a roster of talented kids (featured in the opening credits above, duh), with original cast members—including Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth Denberg!—set to make appearances. The new lineup includes Nathan Janak, Kate Godfrey, Lex Lumpkin, Chinguun Sergelen, Reece Caddell, Ryan Alessi, and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. Nickelodeon’s All That revival premieres June 15 at 8:30/7:30 CST. In addition to All That, Nickelodeon is plotting revivals of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (hosted by John Cena) and Are You Afraid Of The Dark?