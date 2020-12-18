All My Children is getting a primetime reboot

Screenshot : ABC

The IP mines are going dry, friends. Hot on the heels of Hollywood announcing reboots of Night Court, Little House On The Prairie, and L.A. Law comes the news that former All My Children star Kelly Ripa is reviving the daytime soap for ABC and reimagining it for primetime.

Advertisement

This comes via Deadline, which reports that Ripa and her husband and former All My Children co-star Mark Consuelos will executive produce with Andrew Stearn and Robert Nixon, the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon. This saucy new spin on the soap opera, titled Pine Valley, follows what happens when a “young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.” Fans of the original series will be familiar with the two families, and can likely expect Susan Lucci to reprise her role as Erica Kane, though nothing’s set in stone just yet.

Advertisement

Still, producers promise that “old favorites” will join a new batch of hot, horny, and homicidal characters, and that the show will have a “heightened tone” that winks to the daytime soap genre. Translation: This is going to be Riverdale with a bunch of actors nobody under 50 has ever seen. Leo Richardson, the writer attached to the project, previously wrote for recently canceled Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene.

Hey, the Saved By The Bell reboot was good! Who even knows anymore?