Screenshot: Clueless (YouTube)

“And in conclusion, may I please remind you that it does not say ‘RSVP’ on the Statue of Liberty.” And with these words, Cher Horowitz, master of debate, came into her own. Alicia Silverstone is stupendous in her role as queen of deliberation, and it’s a damn shame that the character doesn’t pop to the top of your head when conjuring up the world’s “strong argument makers.” Video essayists The Take created a new clip making this argument, and if you’re a fan of Cher and Clueless, you might be watching it like, “Duh.”



The video not only details Cher’s penchant for winning arguments, but also shares a thing or two about how you can also win your disputes, too. See, Cher replicates Aristotle’s rhetoric on persuasion, nimbly pivoting from ethos to pathos to logos. Sure, she says “Haitians” incorrectly, but you’re so totally buggin’ if you can’t see, as the video points out, that “Cher the persuader is unstoppable.”