Watchmen Photo : Boris Martin ( HBO )

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, the not-yet-federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and HBO is putting together a collection of premium programming from Black creators and/or centering on Black characters that everyone can watch for free. The big highlight is Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen, which serves as a sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ famous graphic novel and centers on Regina King as a mask-wearing cop in 2019 Oklahoma. If you haven’t watched it, saying too much about why it’s a good choice for Juneteenth weekend would involve spoilers, but we’ll just say… it’s a good choice for Juneteenth weekend, especially given what’s going on in the real world with protests against police violence and racial injustice. Also the ending is really—ahem—powerful.

The full series will air on HBO starting tomorrow afternoon, and you’ll also be able to watch all of them for free on HBO’s on-demand platforms from June 19 to June 21. Once again, though, HBO is offering a bunch of stuff for free for longer, specifically:



Being Serena

Bessie

Whoopi Goldberg Presents Moms Mabley

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

United Skates

Jerrod Carmichael’s Home Videos

Lil’ Rel Live In Crenshaw

The Apollo

The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency (season one, episode one)

The Shop (season two, episode one and season two, episode six)

Treme (season one, episode one)

True Detective (season three, episode one)



That’s on top of things that are already offered as free samples, like Baltimore Rising, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Notes From The Field, King In The Wilderness, 4 Little Girls, We Are The Dream, Say Her Name: The Life & Death Of Sandra Bland, and select episodes of stuff like Euphoria, Ballers, Insecure, Betty, and A Black Lady Sketch Show. That stuff will be free from June 19 to July 2.