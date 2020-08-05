Screenshot : YouTube

HBO Max lured subscribers at launch with an array of IP, including DC movies and Friends and the Harry Potter franchise. No longer would bored viewers with little else to do on a Saturday have to settle for dropping in on a Harry Potter marathon on ABC Family, somehow always tuning in during the third act of Goblet Of Fire. T he Potter boy’s time with HBO Max was short-lived, and it didn’t take long for the series to exit the platform. Thankfully, we can avoid another 2020 disaster because Peacock—that’s the NBC one—has announced that all eight of the Harry Potter films will stream on the platform. For free, even.



Basically, Peacock is using Harry Potter to bait subscribers. Those without a paid subscription will still have to sit through commercials, just as they would when watching Harry Potter on regular TV every weekend. But maybe you’ll get annoyed enough with all the vaguely unnerving pandemic-inspired ads to shell out 10 bucks for Peacock’s premium tier. You can only hear “In these uncertain times...” so much. And anyway, what else do you have going on right now? It’s not as if there’s an abundance of quality film and television programming in the fantasy genre created by people who aren’t noted and extremely vocal transphobes. Where would you even find that kind of content?