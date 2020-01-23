Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, and Dan Levy join Clea DuVall's rom-com Happiest Season

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images for Critics Choice Association ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

The cast of Clea DuVall’s upcoming romantic comedy Happiest Season already seemed good when we just knew it was about Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, but it just got even better: As reported by Variety, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Mary Steenburgen, and Victor Garber have all joined the cast. We don’t know who most of them are playing, but the movie centers around Stewart as a woman whose hopes to propose to her girlfriend at a big holiday party are dashed when she finds out that her girlfriend (Davis) hasn’t told her conservative parents that she’s gay. According to this Variety story, the parents will be played by Steenburgen and Garber (who is tentatively returning to the big screen after his half of a nuclear-powered superhero got killed off on DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, which we’re just going to assume is his most famous role).

Happiest Season is set for release on November 20, which is the best time of year for going to a holiday party with your girlfriend’s parents who don’t know you’re dating even though you’re about to propose.