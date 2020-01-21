Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Alison Brie and Molly Shannon star in the trailer for Netflix psychological drama Horse Girl

Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

Alison Brie is gearing up for the end of Netflix’s GLOW with Horse Girl, a strange and curious psychological drama set to debut at this month’s Sundance Film Festival before landing on the streamer next month. In it, Brie stars as a socially awkward crafts store employee who embarks on a promising romance before eerie relics of the past—including a possible alien abduction—send her down a dangerous mental spiral.

Mark and Jay Duplass serve as executive producers on the project, which was directed by Jeff Baena, here reuniting with Brie and co-star Molly Shannon after 2017's The Little Hours.

Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser also appear in the film, which arrives in select theaters and on Netflix on February 7.

