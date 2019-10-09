Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough get twisted in the trailer for Earthquake Bird

If you can get past that silly title, which sounds like it came from a Netflix movie title generator, this trailer for Earthquake Bird is actually pretty intriguing. The latest film from director Wash Westmoreland, whose credits include acclaimed dramas Still Alice and Colette, is a psychological thriller for Netflix starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough—and honestly, what else do you need to add this to your queue? Okay, here’s the story: Vikander plays a stony expat who lives in Japan and falls for darkly eccentric photographer who may or may not be obsessed with her to an uncomfortable degree. Keough plays an American woman who enters the picture in the midst of this budding romance and complicates things exponentially. And then she goes missing. Cue the suspenseful music!

Here’s the more official synopsis for Earthquake Bird, which will screen in select theaters on November 1 ahead of its November 15 debut on Netflix:

A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic expat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing - suspected dead.