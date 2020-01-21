Alicia Keys finally announces new album

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Alicia Keys hasn’t released a new album since 2016's Here, and before that she also went a few years before sharing any new music, but now—just a few days before she returns to the Grammys stage of her second round as host—Keys has announced another new album. Keys shared the news on her Instagram (via Hip Hop DX), revealing that it’ll simply be called Alicia and that it’ll be available on March 20. Keys hasn’t shared a track list, but she has released a handful of singles recently that will presumably be on Alicia, including “Underdog,” which came out just a week or so ago.

Advertisement

The Grammy Awards are on Sunday, so this is some pretty brilliant marketing from Keys. She’s hosting the show and has a new album coming out, inexorably tying “Grammys” and “new Alicia Keys album” together in our minds, subconsciously telling us that the album will good!