We’ve been hearing about Bill & Ted Face The Music for literal years now, and we’ve been getting stills from the belated Bogus Journey sequel since late last year. Stills of Bill and Ted’s daughters, Billie and Thea. Stills of William Sadler’s returning Death. And now, stills of Bill and Ted themselves, wearing adorable suits and asking you—yes, you—to come in for a hug.



A trailer’s got to be on the way, right? As we tap our watches, Bill S. Preston, Esq (a.k.a. Alex Winter) has emerged with a show of good faith: Some never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from Excellent Adventure, a few of which offer a peek at a scene that didn’t make it into the movie.

“I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1,” the actor and documentarian tweeted out on Wednesday morning. “These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn’t make it into the movie.”

One might wonder how a choreographed routine and a “face off with the jocks,” that most reliably delightful of ‘80s coming-of-age tropes, didn’t make the final cut. Well, the answer can be found in an exhaustive Hollywood Reporter feature from last year.

Per Winter, he and Reeves rehearsed the dance number for weeks at a studio owned in the Phoenix home of Stevie Nicks. “We’re at a bus stop waiting for the bus to go to school, and we break into this air-guitar dance number—this whole elaborate, choreographed thing. We’re just like in our heads, with our music and our passion, and then we get in the bus and they make fun of us. And there’s this whole scene in the bus on our way to school that day, and that’s how the movie opens. All that went the way of the dodo.”

While the footage remains in the wind, Winter’s photos offer both a look at the scene and some candid, soul-warming tomfoolery, including a shot of the actor practicing his air guitar skills.

Also, George Carlin. Our hearts still break for George Carlin.

Bill & Ted Face The Music, which co-stars Kristen Schaal, Jillian Bell, and Anthony Carrigan, hits theaters on August 21.

