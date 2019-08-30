Photo: Getty Images

We’ve never been so happy to see a 79-year-old man go back to work. Three months after announcing that his pancreatic cancer was in “near remission,” longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is back and busy taping episodes of the show, as THR reports. Humbly sandwiched in the middle of a YouTube video announcing the show’s upcoming 36th season, Trebek addresses those who have followed his battle with the disease, saying: “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy, and thankfully that is now over. I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

That’s quite a stoic statement, considering Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 of the disease—which, according to the American Cancer Society, has a sobering 3 percent survival rate over five years. But what else would one expect from a man who, when interviewed by the CBC in May, shrugged off the (extremely painful) stomach spasms he said he had experienced on the Jeopardy! set, saying simply, “I’m Canadian?”

Jeopardy! season 36 will begin airing next month.