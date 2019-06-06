Photo: Will Heath (NBC)

It’s rare for someone who’s been famous for multiple decades to still be truly in touch with the thoughts and feelings of the common folk. But we can’t deny that Alec Baldwin really does understand our pain: He is also, apparently, completely over his listless Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live, and would quietly like it to stop. (Nobody tell Alec Baldwin that this is the kind of clear, feel-good consensus-finding populism that gets people elected president these days. For the love of god, don’t.)

Baldwin discussed his desire to get out of this stupid job that he signed on for and then won an Emmy for doing during a USA Today interview this week, one that was supposed to be promoting his new documentary about automotive engineer John DeLorean. (And to be fair, part of his frustration might have been the way people keep asking him about his crappy wig and half-formed accent, when he’d really rather be talking about just about anything else.)

“I’m so done with that,” Baldwin responded when asked about returning to his cold open prison, noting that while he enjoyed several of the Trump sketches that SNL writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote back in 2016 and 2017, “I can’t imagine I would do it again.” (He also pointed out that his wife had a baby last year, making it much harder for him to get weekends free to sleepwalk his way through the show.) As for his replacement, he offered up The President Show’s Anthony Atamanuik—who he’s fought with in the past after the comic critiqued him for blundering into such a plum part—as a possible name, while also noting that “Darrell Hammond did it and is a far better impressionist than I’ll ever be.” (That shudder you felt, folks, was the feeling of Alec Baldwin being extremely right twice in the span of a scant few minutes. Savor it, friends; it’s unlikely to pass this way again.)