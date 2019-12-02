Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour will feature Garbage and Liz Phair

If you want to feel super old, here’s some news: Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill turns 25 in 2020. But it’s time to dig out your ’90s tour T-shirts: Like an edgier Lilith Fair, Morissette’s tour will also feature fellow alt-rock stars from that era, openers Garbage and Liz Phair.
Rolling Stone reports that next year will also include a new album for Morissette, her first since 2012’s Havoc And Bright Lights. Her ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks In The Road will be released on May 1. Today she also releases that album’s lead single: “Reasons I Drink,” a catchy anthem to self-medication, rhapsodizing that “I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong” post drink, drug, eating, or shopping “to survive this sick industry” that she’s heading into once again.
The jam-packed tour includes 31 North American tour dates in two months. Pre-sales will begin Tuesday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale open on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. local time, in case you’re still looking for a holiday gift for that aging Riot Grrrl on your list.
Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates
June 2—Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre—Portland, Oregon
June 3—White River Amphitheatre—Seattle, Washington
June 5—Concord Pavilion—Concord, California
June 7—USANA Amphitheatre—Salt Lake City, Utah
June 9—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, California
June 10—Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, Arizona
June 12—Austin360 Amphitheater Austin, Texas
June 13—Walmart AMP—Rogers, Arkansas
June 14—Dos Equis Pavilion—Dallas, Texas
June 17—Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, Florida
June 18—Coral Sky Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, Florida
June 20—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre—Alpharetta, Georgia
June 21—PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, North Carolina
June 23—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek—Raleigh, North Carolina
June 26—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater—Wantagh, New York
June 27—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, Connecticut
June 28—BB&T Pavilion Camden, New Jersey
July 1—PNC Bank Arts Center—Holmdel, New Jersey
July 2—Merriweather Post Pavilion—Columbia, Maryland
July 3—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater—Virginia Beach, Virginia
July 6—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion—Gilford, New Hampshire
July 8—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, New York
July 9—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, Massachusetts
July 11—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, Ontario
July 16—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center—Noblesville, Indiana
July 17—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, Illinois
July 18—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—Maryland Heights, Missouri
July 21—DTE Energy Music Theatre—Clarkston, Michigan
July 23—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
July 24—Riverbend Music Center—Cincinnati, Ohio
July 25—Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tennessee