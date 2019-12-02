Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour will feature Garbage and Liz Phair

If you want to feel super old, here’s some news: Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill turns 25 in 2020. But it’s time to dig out your ’90s tour T-shirts: Like an edgier Lilith Fair, Morissette’s tour will also feature fellow alt-rock stars from that era, openers Garbage and Liz Phair.

Rolling Stone reports that next year will also include a new album for Morissette, her first since 2012’s Havoc And Bright Lights. Her ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks In The Road will be released on May 1. Today she also releases that album’s lead single: “Reasons I Drink,” a catchy anthem to self-medication, rhapsodizing that “I feel such rapture and my comfort is so strong” post drink, drug, eating, or shopping “to survive this sick industry” that she’s heading into once again.

The jam-packed tour includes 31 North American tour dates in two months. Pre-sales will begin Tuesday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale open on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. local time, in case you’re still looking for a holiday gift for that aging Riot Grrrl on your list.

Alanis Morissette Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates



June 2—Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre—Portland, Oregon

June 3—White River Amphitheatre—Seattle, Washington

June 5—Concord Pavilion—Concord, California

June 7—USANA Amphitheatre—Salt Lake City, Utah

June 9—Hollywood Bowl—Los Angeles, California

June 10—Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, Arizona

June 12—Austin360 Amphitheater Austin, Texas

June 13—Walmart AMP—Rogers, Arkansas

June 14—Dos Equis Pavilion—Dallas, Texas

June 17—Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, Florida

June 18—Coral Sky Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, Florida

June 20—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre—Alpharetta, Georgia

June 21—PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, North Carolina

June 23—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek—Raleigh, North Carolina

June 26—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater—Wantagh, New York

June 27—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, Connecticut

June 28—BB&T Pavilion Camden, New Jersey

July 1—PNC Bank Arts Center—Holmdel, New Jersey

July 2—Merriweather Post Pavilion—Columbia, Maryland

July 3—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater—Virginia Beach, Virginia

July 6—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion—Gilford, New Hampshire

July 8—Saratoga Performing Arts Center—Saratoga Springs, New York

July 9—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, Massachusetts

July 11—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, Ontario

July 16—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center—Noblesville, Indiana

July 17—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, Illinois

July 18—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—Maryland Heights, Missouri

July 21—DTE Energy Music Theatre—Clarkston, Michigan

July 23—Blossom Music Center—Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 24—Riverbend Music Center—Cincinnati, Ohio

July 25—Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tennessee