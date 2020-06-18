Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Alanis Morissette announces 25th anniversary edition of Jagged Little Pill

William Hughes
Filed to:Music
MusicAlanis MorissetteJagged Little PillSuch Pretty Forks In The Road
Illustration for article titled Alanis Morissette announces 25th anniversary edition of iJagged Little Pill/i
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder (Getty Images)

It’s been 25 years since Alanis Morissette released her breakout third album, Jagged Little Pill, kicking off not just one of the most influential careers of the alt-rock movement, but also god knows how many arguments about the meaning of irony, the alleged sexual improprieties of Full House stars, and what that hand may or may not be doing in that pocket. To commemorate the milestone, Pitchfork reports that Morissette is releasing an anniversary edition of the album, containing not just the original tracks, but also an acoustic live set of JLP that she performed in London earlier this year.

What it all comes down to, then, is that Morissette was originally supposed to be touring on the anniversary right around now, a plan that was delayed by the COVID-19 quarantines. (Those dates have all been moved to summer of 2021.) And while the Jagged Little Pill re-release is set for June 26, Morissette also announced today that she’s set a new date for her next album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. Originally set for May 1, it’ll now be coming out on July 31. You can hear a track from the new album, “Diagnosis,” below.

