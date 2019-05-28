Photo: Rich Fury (Getty Images)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aladdin villain Marwan Kenzari has joined the cast of The Old Guard, Netflix’s adaptation of the Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez comic of the same name. The story is about a group of soldiers who are “inexplicably immortal,” allowing them to fight as mercenaries in wars throughout history. However, despite getting tired of being immortal warrirors, the group “gets a jolt in their bones” when they meet a new woman fighting in the Marines who is also immortal. Kenzari will play one of the immortals, as opposed to some stupid mortal who will just die or whatever.



Kiki Layne will also appear in the adaptation (THR doesn’t say, but it sounds more like a movie than a TV show), with Charlize Theron playing the leader of the immortal soldiers. Gina Prince-Bythewood, writer and director of Love & Basketball, The Secret Life Of Bees, and Beyond The Lights, will direct.