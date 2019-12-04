Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Aidy Bryant takes a chance on herself in new teaser for Shrill's second season

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Shrill (Hulu)

We lauded Shrill as “the start of something great” when it dropped last March, so we were stoked when Hulu granted Aidy Bryant’s comedy a second season to keep honing its voice. New episodes land on the streamer next month, and today we’ve been offered a new look at them.

Per a synopsis:

After facing her demons – her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll – Annie starts the season feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea.

Shrill returns on January 24.

Randall Colburn
Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

