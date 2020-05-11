



Fear night, high school seniors. You may be missing your prom this year due to a global pandemic, but two of Saturday Night Live’s brightest stars are here to give you a beat-by-beat breakdown of exactly what that prom night would entail. In a cut-for-time sketch from the recent season finale of SNL’s semi-live and remotely recorded 45th season, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon donned their largest satin ties to deliver a special “Message to the Girls” this prom season.



With their Halloween store tuxedos on and their corsages made entirely of baby’s-breath flowers in hand (“That’s the breath of a baby, girl ”), Aidan and Kurt are more than ready to treat you to a wildly awkward night at the local aviation museum. “When it’s time to kiss, I will become distant and sweaty, like a first-time bank robber,” says Kurt (McKinnon), describing the romantic climax which is set to follow an evening of barely talking to each other. “I will close my eyes and fully miss your mouth.”

So, don’t fret, seniors. Missing your prom really just means missing out on some awkward dances, an expensive limo ride, and a photoshoot next to your neighbors “fancy shrub.” And, even if you don’t get a big blowout dance this year, SNL still wants you to remember: “Girl, you’re a queen.”

