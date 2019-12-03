Ahead of the new trailer, meet James Bond's new buddies in these No Time To Die posters

The first trailer for No Time To Die, the 25th James Bond movie (and supposedly Daniel Craig’s final outing in the series), will be released at some point tomorrow, but the official James Bond Twitter account has shared a bunch of character posters in advance of the premiere that give us all a chance to get reacquainted with Mr. Bond and his pals. Much like we did with that batch of Star Wars images last month, though, we’d rather take this opportunity to talk about the latest advancements in fashion, specifically spy fashion. (We can talk about the movie tomorrow. Today we’re talking about tactical spy sweaters.)

Speaking of tactical spy sweaters, here’s ol’ Jim getting ready to both kill some dudes and cozy up by the fire (click the photos to see much larger versions, in case you’re new to the internet) . Note the little black gloves, which say, “I have to go outside and kill some dudes, but I can’t find my gloves. Can I borrow yours?” We also have Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann, who looks like she’s just about ready to deliver some ceramics across the United Cities Of America. Actually, she doesn’t look ready for that at all, as she doesn’t have nearly enough protection from the Timefall (not to mention BTs ). These have been references to the video game Death Stranding, which Seydoux appears in.

Here’s Rami Malek’s villain Safin, wearing a very evil coat and with his hair styled in an evil fashion. Honestly, he just looks like Rami Malek as a bad guy… but Rami Malek is great so who cares? We also get Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who—like Jim up above—looks like she’s ready to kill some dudes. It’s weird that she’s looking off to the side while Malek is looking at us, but maybe there’s some thematic importance to the characters who are looking at the camera? Maybe it depends on who does and does not have time to die?

Moving on, here’s Paddington as Q, looking just like he does in all of these movies. It’s fine, but he could stand to carry some guns. That way we’d know if he’s about to kill some dudes. Still, he’s not wearing a long coat and his hair doesn’t look evil, so we know he’s not going to become a bad guy. And finally we have Ana de Armas’ Paloma, who is utilizing a tactic that the gamers out there will recognize as “dual wielding.” It’s traditionally smart to go with a bullet weapon and a laser weapon, since that way you can break an enemy’s shields before going after their health, but she’s going with two bullet weapons here. These have been references to the video game Halo 2, which is otherwise irrelevant here.

No Time To Die, which comes from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, will be released on April 2 (and also there’s going to be a trailer tomorrow).

