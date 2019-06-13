Screenshot: ABC

Last season of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended on a moving and bittersweet note: Phil Coulson was dying, but he and Melinda May left the team to spend his final weeks (or possibly months) alive together on a remote beach, the romance they had put off for so long. By the time season six began a year later, she had moved on from his death, rejoining our heroes and helping Mack lead a new iteration of S.H.I.E.L.D. So it’s not hard to imagine she was more than a little disturbed when, in the season premiere, a truck appeared out of some bizarre wormhole, and out stepped a man who looked exactly like Phil Coulson—only he claimed to have never heard of S.H.I.E.L.D., and promptly started killing agents.

In this exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming installment, Melinda May appears to be remembering those heartwarming times on the beach with the man she loved, a flashback to a happier moment. But as with all things on this show, appearances can be deceiving. The season’s big mystery—who is this man from another world who calls himself Sarge, and why does he look like Coulson?—is about to be confronted. Just spitballing here, but we’re guessing it’s not going to go smoothly. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Friday, June 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.