Against all odds, the Y: The Last Man show has finally started filming

Ben Schnetzer Photo : ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Lo, the last seals have opened, and behold, the coming of the end of the age of man. The last harbinger of doom has finally arrived, and the grim finale of the human experiment is at last at hand. Verily, for the final prophecy has been fulfilled, and the blood of the innocent brims within its tank: The Y: The Last Man TV show has finally started filming, and all is presumably lost.

Advertisement

So, yeah: After what is, to the best of our ability to reckon, a full decade-plus of abortive and doomed development, FX has finally begun rolling cameras on the TV adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic book hit Y: The Last Man. (Dear residents of Toronto, where the show is filming : Keep an eye out for any falling meteors, because God might still try to nip this thing in the bud.) The series—about a semi-apocalypse in which all the planet’s men drop dead, save for one—has gone through multiple formats, more than one last leading man, and god only knows how many different spots of hope to get here, but the FX/Hulu series may finally be on its way.

The series now (non-hypothetically) stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown, a guy who is a completely normal dude right up until the moment he becomes the last living man on Earth. His co-stars include Ashley Romans as the government agent assigned to protect this suddenly valuable asset, Olivia Thrilby as his sister, Hero, and Diane Lane as his congresswoman mom. Animal Kingdom’s Eliza Clark serves as a showrunner on the series, whose duties include writing the scripts that are filming right this very moment, and also, presumably, shooing all the flying pigs surrounding the production back out of camera range.