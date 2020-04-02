Image : Cartoon Network

The socially distant life has a lot of us dusting off our largely untouched Twitch accounts in order to partake in some of the random screenings and surprise events popping up throughout the internet these days. The next benevolent providers to promise a good time indoors: the good folks at Cartoon Network’s Peabody award-winning phenomenon Adventure Time. Per a Cartoon Network representative, fans are invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of the channel’s most beloved hits during a livestream party this Sunday, April 5.

If you feel like grabbing your (online) friends and (virtually) going to very distant lands for a spell, just tune in to Cartoon Network’s Twitch channel Sunday afternoon at 6 PM EST/5 PM CST where fans will “gather” to watch four episodes. Special guest Olivia Olson—or “Marceline”— will be stopping by for a live Q&A ahead of the rewatch. And while sticking around until the very end of any party may not be the coolest thing in the world, those in attendance may just want to hang back for the “special announcement” slated to follow the stream. When Adventure Time said “the fun will never end,” it meant it.

