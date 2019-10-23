Adventure Time is returning with four new hour-long specials on HBO Max

Oh dang, Adventure Time is coming back! HBO Max has officially ordered four all-new, hour-long specials from Cartoon Network Studios, with the first two set to premiere on the upcoming streaming platform in 2020. Titled Adventure Time: Distant Lands, each of the specials will focus on different characters and continue the stories fans know and love from the distant Land Of Ooo. The first two specials are titled BMO and Obsidian, with the former centering on the adorable little robot and the latter following Princess Bubblegum and Marceline on a new adventure. They’ll be followed by the final two installments, titled Wizard City and Together Again—the last of which features a long-awaited reunion between Finn The Human and Jake.



Read on for the full episode details from the HBO Max press release, as well as the first official poster image:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is! Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

