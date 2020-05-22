Adult Swim rescues best birdie buds Tuca & Bertie for season 2

Image : Netflix

From the day that Netflix booted whimsical buddy comedy Tuca & Bertie out of the nest last year, we’ve been quietly hoping that some benevolent network (or a petty enough streaming competitor) would come to its rescue. Star Tiffany Haddish even mentioned the possibility of the Lisa Hanawalt creation finding a new home back in August after admitting to a number of conversations with interested execs. Today, Adult Swim announced that the fine-feathered friends will be joining its equally whimsical late-night family in 2021 with a brand new season.

Advertisement

Per Variety, Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes of the adult animated comedy, which made its Netflix debut just last May . “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said Hanawalt in a statement.

Advertisement

Tuca & Bertie stars Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular duo, along with Steven Yeun as Bertie’s aggressively nice boyfriend, Speckle. The series follows their friendship as they navigate commitment, anxiety, trauma, and the city together, wing-in-wing. The news does not come with a solid return date as of yet, and there’s no word on who is and isn’t returning (though Haddish and Wong were also executive producers the first time around, along with BoJack Horseman’s Raphael Bob-Waksberg, so we can fairly assume that they, at least, are back). But the move is an auspicious one, as the new network already seems like an ideal fit. The first season will remain on Netflix while Adult Swim will have domestic rights for the new episodes.



Welcome back, ladies (and Speckle).