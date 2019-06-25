Screenshot: Adult Swim (YouTube)

The second annual Adult Swim festival just became even more attractive with two extremely awesome additions to its 2019 lineup: A special sneak preview screening of Rick And Morty’s season four premiere and the most righteous return of Dethklok. The real-life version of the band depicted in Adult Swim animated classic Metalocalypse will perform their very first live show in five whole damn years. Tickets for the fest, which is being held at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on November 15 and November 16, will go on sale today at 12 p.m. PT.



The Rick And Morty screening is part of what the fest describes as a “one-of-a-kind, 360° fan experience” that also includes a chat with Samurai Jack mastermind Genndy Tartakovsky and a Robot Chicken “Intergalactic Power Summit.” Adult Swim previously announced that Rick And Morty’s long-awaited fourth season will premiere sometime in November—likely after the fest. There will also be appearances and performances by Eric Andre, Three Busy Debras, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, and more. Here’s the full lineup for the 2019 Adult Swim festival (so far):

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Dethklok

Captain Murphy

Geto Boys

Tim Hecker & The Konoyo Ensemble

Iron Reagan

HEALTH

Inter Arma

Speedy Ortiz

Cooly G

DAWN

Sarah Squirm

Conner O’Malley

Three Busy Debras

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Jamie xx

Vince Staples

The Eric Andre Show Live!

Tierra Whack

Young Thug

Lil Nas X

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

CupcakKe

clipping.

Negative Gemini

No Joy

Joe Pera

Jena Friedman

Wham City