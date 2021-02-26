Photo : Amy T. Zielinski ( Getty Images )

Twin Peaks Day came and went earlier this week, but the show’s spirit, like an extra-dimensional terror with long grey hair and a jean jacket, never disappears for long. Consider, for instance, the effort that’s gone into The Woodlands Lodge, a tiny, squirrel and bird-friendly version of the red room created in the apparent belief that Twin Peaks should be experienced by all beings, human or otherwise.

Described by its makers as a “Twin Peaks themed room & board welcoming all small creatures of the Verdugo Woodlands and beyond,” the little rest stop offers nature’s biggest Lynch fans an opportunity to enjoy lunch in front of dollhouse-sized portraits of Special Agent Cooper and Laura Palmer or explore the mind-bending horrors of the Black Lodge in search of walnuts.

The Instagram page shows a lot of squirrel activity, but also visits from birds who fly by to eat seed, probably after being given directions by threatening owls that aren’t entirely what they seem. The whole thing looks pretty innocent until you get to one specific picture that sees a squirrel posed in front of a tiny mirror, paws braced against a wall as if in shock.



The squirrel brain is unknowable to us, which means we can only speculate on what this one was thinking as it peered at its own reflection. Perhaps another squirrel, maniacal smile on its face, peered back at it. Perhaps The Woodlands Lodge was filled suddenly with strobe lights and the screams of squirrels past, echoing across time and space. Or, perhaps, the squirrel was in the middle of peeing and had just stopped in front of the mirror by coincidence.



