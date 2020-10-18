Adele Photo : Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for September Management

If you think this season of Saturday Night Live has been a little too skewed in favor of hosts with comedy and acting experience (two things that are generally beneficial for this gig), Lorne Michaels and NBC have something special for you: The next episode of SNL will be hosted by Adele, a woman with very little comedy or acting experience! Granted, she’s been the musical guest a few times, so it’s not like she’s new to Studio 8H, but this will be her hosting debut and her first chance to try out any wacky characters she’s been sitting on. Can she do a befuddled game show contestant or an American political figure? Those are pretty big SNL staples.

Anyway, Adele will not be serving as both the host and the musical guest, as H.E.R. will be taking up the latter spot. This will be her SNL debut, which means she only has to do this a few more times before she can pull an Adele and be the host instead. Also, this will bring us one week closer to the presidential election, and therefore one week closer to seeing how/if SNL tops the bizarre moment of Kate McKinnon singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” after the 2016 election. Will we see Alec Baldwin’s Trump singing a melodramatic song behind a piano in November? Or will they just do a cold open where he rips off the Trump hair and the Trump suit and runs through the streets of New York, celebrating the fact that he no longer he has to keep doing the impression that nobody—even him—seems to really like anymore?



