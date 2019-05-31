Photo: Rich Polk (Getty Images)

When we realized Gwendoline Christie predicted one integral aspect of the Game Of Thrones finale a few years before it was even written, we were pretty impressed. Now, however, we’re forced to contend with the fact that Finn Jones, who played Loras Tyrell on the show, may be the true Three-Eyed Raven. Recently, Buzzfeed News dug up an old interview Jones gave to Vulture in 2015, in which the actor correctly predicts not just who will sit on the Iron Throne but a whole host of season 8 details.



[Spoilers for HBO’s Game Of Thrones]

For reference, the interview in question took place in the middle of season five, when the show still had some of George R.R. Martin’s source material to work from. At that time, Loras was in a bad way thanks the High Sparrow and his religious zealots, but his sister Margaery was still making moves as the would-be queen to young Tommen Baratheon. In retrospect, this sounds like early days in Westeros, but, still, Finn Jones was able to predict that the Tyrells would go on to form an alliance with the Martells from Dorne before eventually joining in that alliance with the newly arrived Daenerys Targaryen.

“They would be the fire element,” Jones said of the Tyrell-Martell-Targaryen faction. “It’s A Song Of Ice And Fire, so I think the two polar opposites are going to war.” It’s not such a far-fetched theory and it’s rooted in some book knowledge, but Jones didn’t stop there.

“My hope for Westeros is that Bran dissolves the Iron Throne; he gives the power back to the individual realms. Him, his Small Council, which would be Brienne, Tyrion, maybe some of the Tyrells, because I’m biased. But they try to keep the peace, after this devastating war has struck Westeros and killed a lot of people,” Jones told Vulture, getting an astonishing 80% hit rate with his predictions.

Of course, the big twist Jones didn’t see coming was the fact that, by the end of season 6, House Tyrell would be essentially wiped off the map and forced to sit out the remainder of the game. Still, his predictions are close enough that we’re starting to think Benioff and Weiss were chatting a little too loudly around the Game Of Thrones water cooler.

