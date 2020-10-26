Sandman’s going to space Photo : Mike Coppola ( Getty Images )

Adam Sandler didn’t get the Oscar nod he deserved for his performance in Uncut Gems, meaning he’ll soon be forced to deliver the “so bad on purpose ” movie he promised. ( “ But...Hubie Halloween,” you declare , to which we reply, “Ray Liotta cackling in a clown wig . ” ) Might Hustle, his upcoming team-up with LeBron James, be Sandler’s looming shit missile? Or will it be the latest Sandler film to be announced, a Netflix space drama from Chernobyl director Johan Renck?

Advertisement

Probably not. Renck did great work on the harrowing Chernobyl, and the story, adapted from Jaroslav Kalfar’s The Spaceman of Bohemia, sounds like another strong vehicle for Sandler’s more serious side . Sandler will star in the as-yet-untitled film as an astronaut who’s “ sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. ” Lurking in the shadows of his space ship, meanwhile, is a “creature from the beginning of time ” that’s trying to help him pick up the pieces of his shattered earthly life. Hopefully it’s not that silly penguin.

The premise is rich in comedic potential and tinged with a touch of loneliness, and we’re interested to see how Renck tackles such high-concept material after the grounded misery of Chernobyl. Or, hell, maybe the guy’s sick of drama and just wants to do something dumb . C ast David Spade as the creature. Have it be shaped like a giant dick. Tagline idea: “ In space, no one can hear you fart.” We’d watch it.