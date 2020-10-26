Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Adam Sandler's going to outer space with Chernobyl director Johan Renck

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Adam Sandler didn’t get the Oscar nod he deserved for his performance in Uncut Gems, meaning he’ll soon be forced to deliver the “so bad on purpose movie he promised. (But...Hubie Halloween,” you declare, to which we reply, “Ray Liotta cackling in a clown wig.) Might Hustle, his upcoming team-up with LeBron James, be Sandler’s looming shit missile? Or will it be the latest Sandler film to be announced, a Netflix space drama from Chernobyl director Johan Renck?

Probably not. Renck did great work on the harrowing Chernobyl, and the story, adapted from Jaroslav Kalfar’s The Spaceman of Bohemia, sounds like another strong vehicle for Sandler’s more serious side. Sandler will star in the as-yet-untitled film as an astronaut who’ssent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust.” Lurking in the shadows of his spaceship, meanwhile, is a “creature from the beginning of time that’s trying to help him pick up the pieces of his shattered earthly life. Hopefully it’s not that silly penguin.

The premise is rich in comedic potential and tinged with a touch of loneliness, and we’re interested to see how Renck tackles such high-concept material after the grounded misery of Chernobyl. Or, hell, maybe the guy’s sick of drama and just wants to do something dumb. Cast David Spade as the creature. Have it be shaped like a giant dick. Tagline idea: In space, no one can hear you fart.” We’d watch it.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

