Adam Sandler teaming up with LeBron James for a basketball movie

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

According to Variety, Adam Sandler and LeBron James—two of the most dominant players in their respective fields—are joining forces to combine the two things they’re good at. No, they’re not playing sports with funny voices and Rob Schneider, they’re going to make a basketball movie. It’s called Hustle, and it’s being directed by We The Animals’ Jeremiah Zagar, with Sandler starring and James serving as one of the producers.

Hustle is about an American basketball scout (Sandler) who is “unjustly fired” and then goes to some other country (Variety just says “abroad”) in search of new talent. He eventually finds a good player of some sort and then brings them to the U.S. in hopes of proving “that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” So it sounds like a drama, and Zagar directing it makes that seem even more likely. Variety says it’s going to Netflix and it will probably be Adam Sandler’s next movie, but there’s obviously a chance he’ll find something better to do first as this pandemic goes on and nobody can actually make movies yet.