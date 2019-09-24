Adam Sandler is the jeweler from hell in the anxious, thrilling trailer for Uncut Gems

Screenshot : Uncut Gems ( YouTube

Adam Sandler, he of the wildly disparate filmography—it’s something of a feat for an actor to have both Punch-Drunk Love and Grown-Ups 2 on their resume—returns in what might be his most anticipated role to date. Uncut Gems, the acclaimed new thriller from Good Time’s Josh and Benny Safdie, has been swimming in raves since playing at the Toronto International Film Festival, with our own A.A. Dowd dubbing it “exhilarating.” Now, the good brothers have gifted us with a trailer that’s left us breathless.

Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, who our critic describes as “a tornado of bad judgment—a man so profoundly irritating to almost everyone in his life that he seems on the verge of getting clocked in the face at all times.” (A good role for Sandler, that.) Per both the trailer and a synopsis, Howard gets involved in a high-stakes bet involving former NBA star Kevin Garnett (playing himself) and a whole host of other unsavory characters, one of whom is played by Sorry To Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield. Like Good Time before it, the trailer is an anxious, sweaty ride, a spiraling vortex that can’t possibly end well for anyone.

Watch it below.

Idina Menzel, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian co-star in the film, which hits theaters on December 13.