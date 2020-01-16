Adam Sandler is a bitter street performer in this surprise short from the Uncut Gems directors

Screenshot : Goldman vs. Silverman

Helping to soothe the sting of Josh and Benny Safdie’s incredible Uncut Gems being shut out of the Oscars comes a new short from the creative team. The Safdies dropped the six-minute flick, “Goldman v Silverman,” on Vimeo on Thursday, treating us to a war between two painted street performers (played by Adam Sandler and Benny Safdie) that, in the end, has no winner.

One can still consider it a victory lap for the film, which, as it nears $45 million in U.S. box office receipts, is well on the way to being the biggest grosser in the history of its acclaimed producer, A24.

It continues to play in theaters nationwide.

