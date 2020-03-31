Photo : Mark Sagliocco ( Getty Images )

We’ll take a morale boost anywhere we can get it right now, which is why we’re so grateful to members of the late night gang for keeping up with the shenanigans with video chats—like this one, from last night’s episode of Conan, in which Conan O’Brien talks with his pal (and neighbor, apparently) Adam Sandler. It starts off with Sandler explaining that he’s learning all kinds of wacky new sex positions with his wife: “She showed me this new thing the other night that was bananas—your wife is laying beneath you, and you hold yourself up, and you do the moves!” Mind-blowing sex intel from the Sandman!



Things take a cute turn when Sandler’s daughter Sunny shows up to confirm that yes, her dad did yell at a neighbor woman, who in turn called the actor a “jerk.” See? Even Adam Sandler is cracking under the mental strain of social-distancing. Apparently he’s also been yelling a lot, which is very relatable. The best part of the interview comes in at the end, when O’Brien and Sandler talk about the people singing on their balconies in Italy. “I don’t know if we have the equivalent of that here in America. I wish we did,” O’Brien says, to which Sandler replies, “Well, I am. I am the equivalent of that with the golden voice God gave me.” And thus Sandler proceeds to hold a beautiful operatic note for a full 28 seconds. Surely this is ASMR for our morale.

