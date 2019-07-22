Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images for Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Say what you will about Adam Sandler’s Netflix movies (including “they’re not great” or “they’re a cover for a massive web of stupid conspiracies”), but at least they’re keeping him from doing some kind of Funny People sequel. The latest project that’s keeping him away from reuniting with Judd Apatow for another five hours of misery is an untitled Halloween comedy that will feature Sandler and so many famous people, all of whom apparently have big plans for Christmas this year or something and could use the extra cash.

This comes from Deadline, which says the movie is about a guy named Hubie Dubois (Sandler, presumably) who lives in Salem, Massachusetts and loves his town’s “legendary Halloween celebration” so much that he’s become a “figure of mockery for kids and adults alike.” However, “something really is going bump in the night” this year, and “it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.” This probably won’t exist in the Hotel Transylvania Cinematic Universe, but maybe Sandler will do his Dracula voice as a nod to those surprisingly tolerable movies.

As for that aforementioned cast, here’s a big list (and we’ll throw in a fake one just for laughs): Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Karan Barr, Lavell Crawford, Blake Clark, and, oh, let’s say Cary Grant.