Screenshot : Rose Glen

Twenty-five years ago, the world was introduced to famed athlete Happy Gilmore—an ex-hockey player with a knack for driving golf balls really hard and yelling angry adult-baby noises when upset. Now, to mark the date when Gilmore first made himself known to the world, Adam Sandler—and a pair of his character’s enemies—have slipped back into their own roles on social media.

Sandler tweeted a video for the movie’s anniversary yesterday showing him trying out Gilmore’s slapshot swing again. “It’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” he says, walking away from the camera. “Let’s see what happens.” He dedicates the shot to his nemesis Shooter McGavin, wallops the ball, then returns to say, “You’re dead, Shooter” and make one of those Adam Sandler laughing noises we know so well.



Advertisement

In response, Ben “A Warm Glass Of Shut The Hell Up” Stiller replied to threaten Grandma Gilmore as Hal, the evil nursing home caretaker.



G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Not to be outdone, Christopher McDonald jumped in with a clip of him demonstrating his putting skills. McDonald, more than Sandler or Stiller, dives right back into the character. He readies his shot in front of a mason jar, announcing, “Drive for show, putt for the dough,” then congratulates himself and repeats his prank invitation to “the 9th green at 9.” (The Subway Twitter account also replied “legendary” to this, but we’re not going to link that; they already got the product placement they paid for a quarter century ago in the movie.)



Advertisement

So far, Carl Weathers hasn’t shown up to cheer us up with a hello from the dearly departed Chubbs, but we won’t hold it against him. It’s probably harder for him to get back into character than the rest of the cast, what with needing to get his hand chomped off by an alligator to rediscover his motivation and all.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com