Adam Sandler called Jim Carrey in the movie theater while watching Sonic The Hedgehog

Dan Neilan
Photo: Paramount Pictures

In these uncertain times, why wait another minute to give your friend a compliment? In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adam Sandler admitted that in the middle of a screening of Sonic The Hedgehog a couple months ago he took out his cell phone and called Jim Carrey in order to tell him how good he was in the movie.

“I called Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on,” said Sandler, who was apparently such a big fan of Jim Carrey’s manic interpretation of the villain Doctor Robotnik that he threw all social mores regarding cell phone use in a theater out the window.

While it may not end up being people’s favorite movie of the year, Sonic does hold the bizarre distinction of being the last movie most people, including Adam Sandler, saw in theaters before retreating inside for an indefinitely long quarantine. “I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theater and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too,” Sandler told Kimmel. “I didn’t know it was going to be the last movie I ever say at a movie theater.”

Hopefully, Sandler and the rest of America will be able to return to theaters someday soon, so we can continue enjoying films together and then loudly calling our friends to tell them what a good time we’re having. That’s a future we can all believe in.

Check out the rest of Sandler’s remote interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, in which he discusses ordering takeout in quarantine and making new comedy shorts with his family.

[via UPROXX]

Dan Neilan

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Pay me to write for you, you coward.

