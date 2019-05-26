Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

It’s time for someone who you might not expect to be a good singer just by looking at them to take the stage for a sorrowful rendition of “Moves Like Jagger” or whatever, because longtime The Voice coach Adam Levine is stepping out of his spinning Emperor Palpatine chair for good. This comes from E! News, which says that it was apparently Levine’s choice to leave the show, which is backed up by the fact that NBC is already teasing that The Voice fans haven’t seen the last of Levine or his whole bro shtick with fellow coach Blake Shelton.

Advertisement

Levine’s chair will be filled by former The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, putting her alongside Shelton, John Legend, and American Idol traitor Kelly Clarkson on the panel for its next season in the fall. We still don’t know why Levine decided to leave the show, but after this year’s Super Bowl performance, maybe he wants to capitalize on all of the new Maroon 5 fans that his very boring show brought in.