Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

According to Variety, Adam Driver is going to reunite with Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols for Yankee Comandante, a movie about a white guy from Ohio rising to the rank of comandante alongside Che Guevara during the Cuban Revolution. The movie is based on a David Grann New Yorker story of the same name, which focused on a man named William Alexander Morgan who fought alongside Guevara and Fidel Castro to overthrow Fulgencio Batista in the ‘50s. At the risk of spoiling a long piece and also the movie, things don’t work out super well for him once Castro’s regime starts to take a bit of a turn. There’s a love story along the way at least, so that’ll be fun… to a point. And Driver will probably grow a big Cuban Revolution beard! We can all look forward to that.

Advertisement

The Variety story doesn’t have any other hard details, specifically regarding casting, but we do know that production won’t start until 2021 due to, you know, everything going on.