According to Deadline, Adam Driver has lined up his next project—or at least his next project after several other projects—and it’s a return to a genre he has some familiarity with: Science fiction. The project is called 65 and it comes from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who will be both writing and directing this time around. The movie will also be co-produced by Sam Raimi, with Beck and Woods having worked with him on his Quibi show 50 States Of Fright.

And that’s all we know! Everything else about this movie, including the basic premise and when it will go into production, is a big secret. We know Adam Driver agreed to be in it, which must be a good sign since he doesn’t seem to do a lot of movies just for the paycheck (he did three of them already, those aforementioned sci-fi movies, so he should be set for a while). That leaves us to make wild guesses about what this thing could be. Is it about a spaceship named 65? Is it about a spaceship journey that takes 65 years? Is it about a group of 65 people? Does something happen when people turn 65? Is it a very distant sequel to Daniel Day-Lewis’ Nine? Is it a very distant sequel to that movie 9 that came out around the same time as Nine? Is 65 just a working title to cover up what the movie’s really about? Hopefully not, because then we’ll never guess what it is.

Driver’s next project is Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which recently went back into production, and Deadline says he’ll keep the Scott train rolling by starring alongside Lady Gaga in Gucci.